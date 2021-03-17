Dear Lawley family, I am so very sorry for the loss you must be feeling. Rosemary was such a beautiful woman inside and out. The moments I´ve shared her company she was always so warm and welcoming. I´ve always been amazed that even though she had a large family, she always made time for others. I think of her beautiful blue eyes and gentle way that warmed thousands of hearts along her journey. I recently told her that I often have referred to the family as the Kennedy´s of Buffalo and she giggled and smiled - ever so humbled. The legacy that she has left behind is inspiring and will never be forgotten. Truly amazing. Love and peace to all.

Darla Jachura-lalime March 20, 2021