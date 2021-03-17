Menu
Rosemary LAWLEY
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mount Mercy Academy
LAWLEY - Rosemary
(nee O'Connor)
Surrounded by her loving family, Rosemary O'Connor Lawley passed peacefully on the morning of March 2nd at 81 years old in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL. The matriarch leaves behind her family: loving husband of over 60 years, William Lawley, Sr.; her six children, Mary (Christopher) Ross, Kathleen (Todd) Best, William (Patricia) Lawley Jr., Melissa, Mark, and Michael (Kirsten) Lawley; eighteen beloved grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Eugene (Gretchen) and Joseph (Michelle) O'Connor; and nieces and nephews. She joins her late parents, Eugene and Mary O'Connor, in heaven. Rosie's love reached far beyond her bloodline - her treasured friends, the friends of her children and her grandchildren, and her caretakers were also "part of the family". So many have been touched by her beautiful soul, and any dear friend she ever made was a friend for life. Rosemary Anne O'Connor was born in South Buffalo in April of 1939 and lived a humble, happy childhood. She was raised Catholic and held steadfast to her faith for 81 years. She attended Mount Mercy Academy and went on to D'Youville College, where she graduated from Nursing School. As a teenager, she met and fell in love with Bill. They married in 1959, which marked the beginning of the long legacy of "Bill and Ro". She made a comfortable home and raised her six children - among others - at the Williamsville house that became affectionately known as "73 Barberry." She would go on to host family and friends in that very home for summer cookouts, family parties, and many memorable holidays. Rosie lived her life and raised her family based on the values she had learned as a child. She was a virtuous woman, always emphasizing etiquette, grace and politeness. She was a true model of compassion, gratitude, honesty, humility, prudence, generosity and respect. Volunteering religiously, she made it a priority to give back to her community, a tradition her family carries on. As big-hearted as they come, Rosie was loved and revered by many. She valued her relationships with family and friends and went above and beyond to spend quality time with all those she cared about. Rosie lived an abundantly full life. Traveling with friends, playing some of the most famous golf courses, Bill and Ro also loved to sail, ski, and discover the many wonders of the world. She also had a passion for Irish music, dancing and - of course - singing her trademark favorite tune, Dionne Warwick's "That's What Friends Are For". Her loved ones will cherish shared memories with Rosie and are comforted knowing that she is dancing above the clouds alongside Elvis and the greats. The family will host a Celebration of Life to honor Rosemary in late spring, to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to (the Sisters of Mercy, Mount Mercy Academy and D'Youville College). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering Rosemary today is like walking in a bed of beautiful flowers. She was indeed a caring, loving, beautiful friend. Barbara
Barbara Morris
Friend
March 18, 2022
Our deepest sympathies on the passing of Rosemary. Her beautiful smile and positive energy will be missed. Sending Bill and the rest of the family much friendship, love and strength.
Terry and Wanda Samcoe
Friend
August 6, 2021
Nancy Ogiony Joerg
June 29, 2021
Ro, what a life well lived ! So proud to share your DNA.
K. O'Connor
April 1, 2021
Dear Bill, Gene and your families. Your Rosemary goes back a long way with the Quinn´s and we all are better for it. May her memory being a smile to your face. RIP. Dave and Judy Quinn
Dave and Judy Quinn
March 29, 2021
Bill, so sorry for your loss. By all accounts she was a remarkable women who left an amazing legacy. We will keep you all in our prayers
Jim Walsh
March 23, 2021
Dear Lawley family, I am so very sorry for the loss you must be feeling. Rosemary was such a beautiful woman inside and out. The moments I´ve shared her company she was always so warm and welcoming. I´ve always been amazed that even though she had a large family, she always made time for others. I think of her beautiful blue eyes and gentle way that warmed thousands of hearts along her journey. I recently told her that I often have referred to the family as the Kennedy´s of Buffalo and she giggled and smiled - ever so humbled. The legacy that she has left behind is inspiring and will never be forgotten. Truly amazing. Love and peace to all.
Darla Jachura-lalime
March 20, 2021
It was a privilege to have assisted Rosie and her family this past summer. A kinder individual you will never meet as well as the loving, supportive family that accompanied her. Please accept my deepest condolences. Rosie has earned her angel wings!
Jean L, caretaker
March 20, 2021
Mary, Chris and family, so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you. Noreen & Sal Mallia
Noteen Mallia
March 20, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. We were fortunate to have the chance to spend some time with this wonderful lady. A warm and welcoming soul. Our thought are with the Lawley family.
Sandy and Anne Peters
March 19, 2021
Jackie Brummer
March 18, 2021
I have such wonderful memories of golfing with Rosemary. She was a true lady with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. My condolences to Bill and all the family.
Theresa Favorito
March 18, 2021
May we all try to live by Rosemary´s example . . such a beautiful person inside and out . One of the most selfless people that I have ever known that truly lived her life by every word that was written . She touched my life with her beautiful soul and I am better for knowing her . I will miss her dearly . ~I know Heaven must be beautiful right now because they have you~
Melody Rose
March 18, 2021
I am so sad to hear of the passing of Rosemary, with still so many nice years ahead with her wonderful family. I walked by her house on Cumberland every day on my way to St. Thomas Aquinas and also Mt. Mercy. She was always so admired and was a member of a very great group. Her smile will be missed along with her great personality: Now she is watching over us as an angel.
ary Lou Colpoys Wynne
March 18, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of mrs Lawley. I had the pleasure of chatting with her and mr lawley on the patio at transit valley last summer. I have many fond memories as a teenager at the bayberry home. She was always so welcoming. May you all find peace and comfort in your memories... Paulette
Paulette Hackford Alexander
March 18, 2021
It's truly a great pleasure to have met the Lawley family and to assist Mrs Lawley in her time of need,she was a trooper and treated me not as an employee but a friend. My deepest condolences to the entire family and I know she'll forever be in your hearts until you meet again.God Bless.
Angela (caregiver)
March 18, 2021
A sweet, wonderful lady. Her warm heart was always ready to embrace anyone who needs it, her kindness and tenderness shall never forget... love and prayers to all of you.
Mercedes Gonzalez
March 17, 2021
Rosemary brought her beautiful smile to everything she attended. The laughs and tales we shared on Cape will always be remembered...and of course the shoe shopping! Our love and prayers to all the Lawley family!
Barbara and Bill Morris
March 17, 2021
I met Rosemary as a new D´Youville graduate and volunteer. She was a joy to be with and an exemplar role model for life. She glowed when she spoke of her children and I´ll never forget her; she was remarkable. Heaven has a new angel
Eileen
March 17, 2021
Rosemary´s friendship, love and caring seemed to have no bounds, and we in the Westermeier family are blessed and grateful to have been in her orbit (along with that of the entire Lawley family). For many of us, Ro was like a second mother who welcomed and loved all of her kids´ lucky friends. For me personally, Ro was a model of grace and compassion and humor (in the face of frequent domestic chaos to which I sometimes contributed) -and a model to which I continue to aspire. Our hearts and prayers go out to Bill and the entire Lawley family, who live Rosemary´s love & light. Love to all of you.
Marie Westermeier
March 17, 2021
What a wonderful person, always loving and warm...love and prayers to the Lawley Family
Tricia
March 17, 2021
My heart goes out to the Lawley family upon the loss of my cousin, Rosemary. She was as pure a soul as one can be and her loving influence will survive in those she left behind.
Mary OConnor
March 17, 2021
Missy,I am so sorry for your loss. I am sending huge hugs to you and your family. Your mom was so beautiful inside and out. I will always remember our great times we had at your house (73 Barberry). Love you!
Lisa Benedict (Zeis)
March 17, 2021
The Auricchio family mourns your/our loss. Fortunately we have the privilege to have many wonderful memories. Ro & Ellie were childhood & Mt. Mercy friends. A friendship that continued as our young families learned to ski together and vacation in Florida together. Ro now gets to join Ellie in looking over us. God bless!
Michael Auricchio
March 17, 2021
Even though we only met once a year, it seemed like we never were apart. Ro was beautiful and a kind person & she will be missed by everyone she touched. Our condolences to Bill & all the family. Ro will be in our prayers.
Jim & Anita Neenan
March 17, 2021
To the siblings & family of Rosemary: I've been fortunate to have met her a few times when she would stop by the office over at the former 120 & current 361 Delaware office. She had the lively upbeat elegance about her & personality. I was fortunate to have met her. A very nice person. She has a legacy of her great 1st family here in Buffalo NY & was admired by all who knew her. While it's never easy when someone passes, their spirit is here. She's in the heavens above watching over you all & no longer in pain. RIP!
Carleen
March 17, 2021
A wonderful lady. May she Rest In Peace .
Jim and Linda
March 17, 2021
My condolences to the entire Lawley family. Your mom was a wonderful woman & I'm sure will be sadly missed by all. Prayers & love to all. xoxoxo
Michele Mallory
March 17, 2021
I was a five year old little girl when I met "Mrs. Lawley" and I´ll never forget how welcomed and loved she made me feel . 55 years later I always felt the exact same way whenever in her presence. God rest her and keep her in our hearts .
Dassy Pawlik
March 17, 2021
All of these words certainly do express the "real" Rosemary, whose friends truly loved her.....and I am one of those. God bless her......listening in heaven to the Irish music on this day, St. Patrick´s Day.
Barbara Murray
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results