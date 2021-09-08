Entered into rest September 4, 2021, at the age of 69. Wife of the late Charles Orlando; daughter of the late Andrew V. (Hank) Burgio and Rose (Aquilina) Burgio; loving mother of Marc Orlando, Melissa (Al) Gagliano and Michael Orlando; loving grandmother of Joey and Sophia Gagliano; sister of Andrew (Wende) Burgio and Paul (Lynn) Burgio; survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be available for visitation on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14223, from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life Service.
It has Been over five months Since my best friend Rosemary left this earth to eternal life with God. I miss her every day and treasure every moment we shared together. We shared so many memories together our travels our shopping our laughter. We were there for each other in good times and bad and I had the pleasure of caring for Rosemary until the end. She was so strong so brave and so determined to keep her dignity all the while she suffered in pain from this terrible disease. I love you Rosemary.
Peace and love to her family,
Maureen Kyzer
Maureen kyzer
Friend
February 15, 2022
My sympathy and prayers are with you all. So sorry for your loss.
Constance Rager (Tagliarino)
Friend
September 11, 2021
Curt and beth Johnson
September 10, 2021
Chuck and Lisa Peterson
September 10, 2021
Roe, and I met in High School. Then we went to business school together. I remember the fun we had and all the laughter. Then we meet again in our annual Saturday breakfast with our friends from the class of 69. Roe was always so positive and happy. She was beautiful inside and out. I will miss you girlfriend. RIP XO
Marguerite Scimeca Liddle
September 10, 2021
Sending prayers to the family of ROE. RINP
Patricia, Adam's, Becky Trippis sister
September 10, 2021
We will miss you Rosie. To the best cake maker.
Casey, Shad and Pia Garner
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to Roe's family. We went to Grover Cleveland HS together. She was a wonderful classmate. Rest in Peace.
Janet Gawel Gawinski
September 8, 2021
In loving memory of Rosemary, you will be missed.
Dennis Aquilina
September 8, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to Roes family. We went to Grover Cleveland together. She was very sweet. Rest in Peace Roe.
JoJo Spallino Adamczyk
School
September 8, 2021
We will miss you at all of the events we had the last few years with the Grover crew. God Speed Rose.
Terry McCarville
School
September 8, 2021
So sorry. Thoughts and prayers.
Catherine Janese
Other
September 8, 2021
Sincere sympathy to Roe's family. Our Grover Girls and Guys will miss her very much.