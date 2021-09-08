It has Been over five months Since my best friend Rosemary left this earth to eternal life with God. I miss her every day and treasure every moment we shared together. We shared so many memories together our travels our shopping our laughter. We were there for each other in good times and bad and I had the pleasure of caring for Rosemary until the end. She was so strong so brave and so determined to keep her dignity all the while she suffered in pain from this terrible disease. I love you Rosemary. Peace and love to her family, Maureen Kyzer

