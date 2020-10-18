Menu
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Horace L. Thomas. Devoted mother of Janet (Kenneth Moultrie) Thomas and Letitia (Craig Rogers) Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jordan and Jackson Rogers. Loving daughter of the late Herman and Abby Louise Camp. A Funeral Service will be held in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, on Monday, October 19th, at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers respectfully declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
