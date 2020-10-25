Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosie R. HARGROVE
HARGROVE - Rosie R.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Dwight Hargrove; devoted mother of Anica (Aaron) Ferkinhoff; cherished grandmother of Tyus Ferkinhoff and Mykaela Ferkinhoff; dear step-mother of Monica Hargrove; step-grandmother of Jonathan Hargrove and Justin Hargrove; loving sister of Ella Holloway, Earlean Rieves and JoAnn (James) Walker. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday from 2-5 PM, where prayers will follow. Due to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.