HARGROVE - Rosie R.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Dwight Hargrove; devoted mother of Anica (Aaron) Ferkinhoff; cherished grandmother of Tyus Ferkinhoff and Mykaela Ferkinhoff; dear step-mother of Monica Hargrove; step-grandmother of Jonathan Hargrove and Justin Hargrove; loving sister of Ella Holloway, Earlean Rieves and JoAnn (James) Walker. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday from 2-5 PM, where prayers will follow. Due to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.