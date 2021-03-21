Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosine Genevieve van OSS
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT
van OSS - Rosine Genevieve (nee Ambard)
May 13, 1925 - March 9, 2021. Of Williamsville, NY and most recently of North Branford, CT, passed away on March 9, 2021 after a one-and-a-half year period of declining health at age 95, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Carel J. van Oss; dearest mother of James (Rosanne Frandina), Anne Roach, Vivian (Mark) Gentil; cherished grandmother of Timothy, Daniel, and Katherine van Oss and Stephen, Rachel, Matthew, and Alyssa Gentil. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews living in Europe. Her amazing kindness, quiet elegance, and grace is truly an inspiration to all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 6 PM at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison CT. A memorial Mass and Burial will be in Buffalo, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Madison Youth and Family Services https://www.madisonct.org/812/Youth-Family-Services in Rosine's beloved memory.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
6:00p.m.
St. Margaret Catholic Church
24 Academy Street, Madison, CT
Funeral services provided by:
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim and family. Sincere sympathy on your mom´s passing. May time allow only the sweetest of loving memories.
Ken Kowalski
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results