van OSS - Rosine Genevieve (nee Ambard)
May 13, 1925 - March 9, 2021. Of Williamsville, NY and most recently of North Branford, CT, passed away on March 9, 2021 after a one-and-a-half year period of declining health at age 95, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Carel J. van Oss; dearest mother of James (Rosanne Frandina), Anne Roach, Vivian (Mark) Gentil; cherished grandmother of Timothy, Daniel, and Katherine van Oss and Stephen, Rachel, Matthew, and Alyssa Gentil. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews living in Europe. Her amazing kindness, quiet elegance, and grace is truly an inspiration to all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 6 PM at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison CT. A memorial Mass and Burial will be in Buffalo, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Madison Youth and Family Services https://www.madisonct.org/812/Youth-Family-Services
in Rosine's beloved memory.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.