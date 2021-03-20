FOSTER - Roslyn Mae Peacefully passed away March 16, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY April 22, 1930. Survived by her loving nephews Walter J. (Carol) Cole, Richard, and Alexis Dixon; one son, Ronald; three grandchildren Christopher, Anthony and Kaylie Foster and a host of other great-nieces, nephews and friends. 20 year member of Bennett Wells American Legion Auxiliary No. 1780. Viewing Sunday, March 21 at 1 PM. Funeral Service at 2 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery Monday, March 22 at 10 AM. All are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
I've just today learned of Roz's passing. I worked with her at the University for many years, and I am left with a heart full of great and happy memories of her wonderful self. Her smile and laugh and upbeat sense of being were a gift to all of us who knew her.
Heidi R Kuwik
April 16, 2021
The laughter and smile of "Roz" was always contagious and sincere. A great woman. Our time at SPM 2211 Main Street, SUNY at Buffalo from 1980 to 1991.
Deepest sympathies to all her loved ones.
