Roslyn Carol "Ros" HAWTHORN
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
HAWTHORN - Roslyn Carol "Ros" (nee Maedl)
Ros was born October 14, 1945 to the late George and Edna (Johns) Maedl and passed away March 4, 2021, suddenly from COVID-19. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel Hawthorn; twin brother Robert, sisters and brother-in-law, Harriet Hawthorn, Thomas and Jane Zowadzinski. Ros is survived by her children Cathleen (Kenneth) Danheiser, Karen, Kimberly, Kelly, and The Jordans. Her grandchildren, Marc (Summer) Kowal, Joseph, Jason, Brittany Hawthorn, and Adam Barrett; her great-grandchildren Christian Nowakowski, Gianna Brown, Katie, Samson, Kayson and Braeson; her sister Laura (late John) Zeitler, sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (late Robert) Maedl, John (Late Sue Ann) Colligan, Walter (Loraine) William (Diana), Karl (Karen), Denis (Melody) Hawthorn; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Ros retired from AMF Thruway Lanes. She adored spending time with her family and friends and was looking forward to meeting her newest great-granddaughter Maya Kowal. A wake will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kidney Foundation of Western New York or the Upstate New York American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Wake
11:00a.m.
The Lutheran Church of Our Savior
26 Brunswick Blvd., Buffalo, NY
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
The Lutheran Church of Our Savior
26 Brunswick Blvd., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Nothing but LOVE for Aunt Ros. A sweet and gentle soul. An emptiness in our hearts on her passing.
Jack and Christine Zeitler
March 18, 2021
Aunt Roz will be missed by all who knew her. She was a kind, funny and loving soul. She made all feel welcome and cared for.
Catherine, Brendan and Alex Dillemuth
March 8, 2021
Aunt Ros was the sweetest, kindest person I have ever known. We will miss her dearly. She was the glue for our family. Love and prayers to you all.
Sue Rusch
March 8, 2021
Living next door to Ros, she became our 2nd mom. She taught us to have patience& love everyone. We will miss the gatherings on the front porch just talking. Until we meet again! Our deepest Sympathy to the family. So many beautiful memories! Love the Jordan family from Florida.
Bernadette&kevin Erb
March 8, 2021
SO much love to all you guys. Aunt Ros was a sweet, gentle soul. Rest easy.
Hillary and Jack
March 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We loved loved her more than words can say...& she will be greatly missed!!! Until we meet again...Our Love. May You RIP.
The Carner Family In Las Vegas
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry to here.she was a very special person in all our lives you have my deepest condolences and prayers from both me and patti I am so sorry
Rich Barrett
March 7, 2021
I will miss you , my kind, loving & favorite Aunt Roz
Barb Kovach
March 7, 2021
This beautiful woman always had a gentle soul. Finally reunited with your husband. I´ll miss that infectious smile. Love you
Theresa Peoples
March 7, 2021
There aren´t words that can make this better except LOVE You´re gone from our lives in body but not spirit Miss you
Wally Hawthorn
March 7, 2021
I always loved that you were a family person. Loved your smile and laughter. I will miss you Aunt Roz.
Amy Hawthorn
March 7, 2021
Roz was a good childhood friend from Sattler Ave. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Pat Poltorak Schunke
March 7, 2021
