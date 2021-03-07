HAWTHORN - Roslyn Carol "Ros" (nee Maedl)
Ros was born October 14, 1945 to the late George and Edna (Johns) Maedl and passed away March 4, 2021, suddenly from COVID-19. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel Hawthorn; twin brother Robert, sisters and brother-in-law, Harriet Hawthorn, Thomas and Jane Zowadzinski. Ros is survived by her children Cathleen (Kenneth) Danheiser, Karen, Kimberly, Kelly, and The Jordans. Her grandchildren, Marc (Summer) Kowal, Joseph, Jason, Brittany Hawthorn, and Adam Barrett; her great-grandchildren Christian Nowakowski, Gianna Brown, Katie, Samson, Kayson and Braeson; her sister Laura (late John) Zeitler, sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (late Robert) Maedl, John (Late Sue Ann) Colligan, Walter (Loraine) William (Diana), Karl (Karen), Denis (Melody) Hawthorn; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Ros retired from AMF Thruway Lanes. She adored spending time with her family and friends and was looking forward to meeting her newest great-granddaughter Maya Kowal. A wake will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kidney Foundation of Western New York or the Upstate New York American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.