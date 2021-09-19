Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roslyn M. "Roz" ZACCARIA
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
ZACCARIA - Roslyn M. "Roz" (nee Kallett)
Of Amherst, NY. on September 17, 2021. Loving wife for 56 years of Thomas "Tom" Zaccaria; beloved mother of Thomas (Cindy) Zaccaria and Kristin (Thomas) Oswald; cherished Nani of Lou, Adam, Joseph Oswald, Dani Zaccaria, Matthew and Andrew Potter; sister of Loretta (the late Alan) MacKay and the late Sharon Kallett; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., (at N. Bailey Ave.) where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. If desired donations may be made in Roz's name to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Please share condolences at
www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Sep
21
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. The few times I had the opportunity to spend time with her she was very welcoming and kind to me. I will always remember that about her.
Rachael LoTempio-Walker
Family
September 21, 2021
Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Steve Juzwicki
September 21, 2021
Your STERIS Team
September 20, 2021
My heart will forever be broken Aunt Roz. You always had a smile on you beautiful face. You we're so kind and gentle Forever in my thoughts you will remain.
Jackie Giambra
Family
September 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss..roz was so sweet ...Tommy always talked about her you could tell she was his world..
Sue bunford
Friend
September 19, 2021
To know Roz in your life's journey was a blessing. Her "soul" was always in the right place, with kindness.
Angelo R. Vaccaro
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results