ZACCARIA - Roslyn M. "Roz" (nee Kallett)
Of Amherst, NY. on September 17, 2021. Loving wife for 56 years of Thomas "Tom" Zaccaria; beloved mother of Thomas (Cindy) Zaccaria and Kristin (Thomas) Oswald; cherished Nani of Lou, Adam, Joseph Oswald, Dani Zaccaria, Matthew and Andrew Potter; sister of Loretta (the late Alan) MacKay and the late Sharon Kallett; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., (at N. Bailey Ave.) where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. If desired donations may be made in Roz's name to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.