KENZIE - Ross Bruce
Former Chairman of Goldome and a civic leader in the Buffalo community for many years died November 26, 2021, at age 90, after a brief illness. He was devoted to his family and to his friends, and he will be fondly remembered and missed by many. He leaves behind his daughters Rachel King (John) of Maryland and Mary Kenzie of Minnesota; grandchildren, Connor King (Laura) and Langley Ellmann (Steven); great-grandson, Thomas Ellmann; sisters, Linda Mahley (Robert) and Joyce North; sister-in-law Bette Kenzie, and numerous nieces and nephews. His beloved wife Langley predeceased him in 2007, as did his brother Allan. Originally from Prattsburg, New York, Kenzie came to Buffalo in 1979, as President of the then Buffalo Savings Bank, where he served as President and later as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, later named Goldome, until he retired in early 1989. He loved the city, and he devoted himself to many people and organizations in Buffalo. An active mentor, investor and philanthropist, both before and after his retirement, he had a lasting impact on many. Prior to coming to Buffalo, Kenzie had been Executive Vice President and a Director of Merrill Lynch & Co. He joined Merrill Lynch in Boston in 1957, and rose through the ranks from being an Account Executive in Boston, MA, to being the Branch Office manager in Akron, OH, and then in Cleveland, OH. He was then the Regional Manager of the Metropolitan area of New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey, and finally the Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors. An Army veteran and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1953, he was commissioned in the Armor Branch and served for three years as a tank officer in Germany in the early fifties. When the peace treaty was signed in 1955, finally officially ending World War II, the German Army quickly re-established its own version of West Point. Kenzie, then a First Lieutenant, was assigned there to help train the cadre and the German Cadets in the use of American equipment. He left the Army in 1957 and joined Merrill Lynch. Kenzie was active in many ways with local educational institutions. He was devoted to mentoring and supporting young people and endowed the Kenzie Family Presidential Scholarship Fund at Buffalo State College. He was appointed a member of the College Council at Buffalo State by Governor Carey in 1980 and served on the Council for 20 years, including serving as its Chairman and on the Board of Directors of the Buffalo State College Foundation for 25 years. He was also a member of the board of the Burchfield-Penny Art Center. In 2021, he received the President's Distinguished Service Award from Buffalo State College. He was also a longtime Trustee of the University of Buffalo Foundation and Chairman of its Investment Committee. The University School of Management named him Businessman of the Year in 1983. In 2004, the University of Buffalo presented him with the Community Leadership Medal. He was for three years a trustee of Canisius College, where the Business School honored him as Business Executive of the Year in 1987. He was a past board member and Chairman of the United Way Fund Drive, a Director of the Albright Knox Art Gallery, a member of the Business Council of the State of New York, and a Chairman of the Greater Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, which in 1987 named him Western New Yorker of the Year. The son of a physician, he also had a long record of leadership and interest in the hospital/medical area. He was for many years on the board of the Health Systems Agency of Western New York. He also served the Millard Filmore Hospital in many positions, including being the Chairman of the Board for several years and during its largest ever Capital Fund Drive. Over the years he had held many industry posts and served on many industry boards. He was a past Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Buffalo Branch, the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, the Savings Bank Association of New York, the National Council of Savings Institutions and the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (CBOE). He was also a past member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as a member of the Advisory Board at the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). In 1987 he received a Citation Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews (NCCJ) and in 2005 the same group awarded him the Special Community Service Award. He was named Citizen of the year by the Boy Scouts of America in 1988. The Buffalo Evening News selected him among others as Citizen of the year in 1983. He was an avid duck hunter and a competitive skeet and trap shooter, for many years he was the Shooting Champion at the Country Club of Buffalo as well as being a life member of the Buffalo Shooting Club. Kenzie served on the boards of directors of several local companies, including Merchants Mutual Insurance, Rand Capital, Ciminelli Development and Bryant and Stratton College. A Memorial Service will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St. at 11:30 AM on Saturday, January 15th. The family will be receiving visitors at AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo from 3-7 PM on Friday, January 14th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Kenzie Family Presidential Scholarship Fund at Buffalo State College or to the Purple Martin Conservation Association. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.