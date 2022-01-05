Menu
Ross Bruce KENZIE
KENZIE - Ross Bruce
Former Chairman of Goldome and a civic leader in the Buffalo community for many years died November 26, 2021 at age 90 after a brief illness. He was devoted to his family and to his friends and he will be fondly remembered and missed by many. He leaves behind his daughters Rachel (John) King of Maryland, Mary Kenzie of Minnesota, grandchildren Connor (Laura) King and Langley (Steven) Ellmann, great-grandson Thomas Ellmann, sisters Linda (Robert) Mahley and Joyce North, sister-in-law Bette Kenzie and numerous nieces and nephews. His beloved wife Langley predeceased him in 2007, as did his brother Allan. A Memorial Service, originally scheduled for January has been postponed due to the COVID surge and will be rescheduled in the spring. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2022.
