Pleesz - Roswitha "Rosi"
(nee Hirczak)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Heinrich Pleesz and the late Anthony Ciupak. Devoted mother of Lara (Terry) Weldy, Eric (Maria) Ciupak and Krista Ciupak. Adored grandmother of Isabella and Ryan. Loving daughter of the late Mikolaj and Gerda Hirczak. Dear sister of Heidi (John) Winklhofer and the late Al (Gretchen) Hirczak and the late Henry Hirczak. Rosi was well known as a waitress at Helen's Kitchen Restaurant. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Road, Saturday, March 6th, from 4-7 PM, with a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.