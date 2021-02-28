Menu
Roswitha "Rosi" Pleesz
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
Pleesz - Roswitha "Rosi"
(nee Hirczak)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Heinrich Pleesz and the late Anthony Ciupak. Devoted mother of Lara (Terry) Weldy, Eric (Maria) Ciupak and Krista Ciupak. Adored grandmother of Isabella and Ryan. Loving daughter of the late Mikolaj and Gerda Hirczak. Dear sister of Heidi (John) Winklhofer and the late Al (Gretchen) Hirczak and the late Henry Hirczak. Rosi was well known as a waitress at Helen's Kitchen Restaurant. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Road, Saturday, March 6th, from 4-7 PM, with a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
There are no words to express the feelings of loss of your mother. We all loved her. Remember the love she had for you and all the happy times.
Sheila Murray
Coworker
March 8, 2021
If it wasn't for your mother I don't know where I'd be right now. She got me my job and I am forever grateful. She will be sorely missed.
Sheila Murray
March 5, 2021
