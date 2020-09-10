RUPP - Rowland A. Jr.
September 8, 2020, of Snyder. Husband of Irene P. (nee Marks) Rupp; father of Irene P. Rupp Hodge, MD (Michael E. Hodge), R. Anthony Rupp III (Linda M. Leone) and Edward S. Rupp; grandfather of Rowland A. Rupp IV, Andrew M. Hodge, Mark P. Hodge, Charles H. Rupp, and Ian M. Rupp. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 AM to 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Road). Services and interment will be private. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.