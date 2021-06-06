RUSSELL - Roxanna M. (nee Angelo)
Born January 18, 1936 Waverly NY, born to Eternal life May 18, 2021. Devoted wife of David W. Russell. Loving Mother of Rosanna M. Russell (together in Heaven), Theresa G. Giambra, David R. (Kellie) Russell. Doting Grandmother of Anthony, Rosalie, Michael, Grace, Joseph, Max, Tyler. Great grandmother of Luciana M. Russell. Her home and family raised on Grand Island, Roxanna was foster Mother to nine children, religious education teacher at St. Stephen's RC Parish, and school bus driver for Grand Island Central School District until her retirement. A Mass to celebrate her precious time here will be held Saturday June 12 at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.