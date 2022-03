LINSEY - Roxie Mae

December 9, 2021. Daughter of the late Arwilla Cardwell. Loving mother of Mark (Valerie) Linsey; predeceased by daughter Tracy Harge; sister of Rose Green, Joan Lindsey, Victor (Denise) Brown and Grace Tate. Family visitation Wednesday 6-8 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. Public walk through 10 AM Friday, Funeral 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.