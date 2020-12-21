ERNST - Roy E.
Of Caneadea, NY, entered into rest December 19, 2020. Devoted father of Roy Ernst, Kathleen (Scott) Rodgers, Thomas (Renee) Ernst the late Joel Dressel; cherished grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; caring companion of the late Reba Steely; loving son of the late Roy and Gladys Ernst; dear brother of the late Kenneth (Patricia) Ernst; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Ernst served in the United States Air Force. PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2020.