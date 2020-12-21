Menu
Roy E. ERNST
ERNST - Roy E.
Of Caneadea, NY, entered into rest December 19, 2020. Devoted father of Roy Ernst, Kathleen (Scott) Rodgers, Thomas (Renee) Ernst the late Joel Dressel; cherished grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; caring companion of the late Reba Steely; loving son of the late Roy and Gladys Ernst; dear brother of the late Kenneth (Patricia) Ernst; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Ernst served in the United States Air Force. PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
23
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Michelle Case
December 22, 2020
Sending sincerest sympathy to all of his loved ones and friends. I knew Roy through my brother Burt who brought him to our home a year ago for Thanksgiving dinner.
Charlene Goodliff
December 22, 2020
I am going to miss Roy. He was a great friend. My sincere condolences to his family.
Burt Young
December 21, 2020
My condolences to your family. Knew a Bill Ernst. He was a friend of the family. Knew my relative Ed Zimmerman. Take care and better tomorrow's for everybody.
Raymond J. Hoelscher 3rd
December 21, 2020
Kathy and family, My deepest and most sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your father. May you find comfort and healing, and may he rest in eternal peace.
Rich Schalk
December 21, 2020
Richard Schalk
December 21, 2020
