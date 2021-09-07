FREUDENBERGER - Roy E.
September 5, 2021, age 88, beloved husband of the late Mary A. (nee Richthammer) Freudenberger; devoted father of Judith Collins, Jeanne (Robert) Rossi, Phyllis (David) Harmon and the late Patricia (James) Budzinski; cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday (TODAY) from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive (near Harlem Road) where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park, Amherst. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.