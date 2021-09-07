Menu
Roy E. FREUDENBERGER
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
FREUDENBERGER - Roy E.
September 5, 2021, age 88, beloved husband of the late Mary A. (nee Richthammer) Freudenberger; devoted father of Judith Collins, Jeanne (Robert) Rossi, Phyllis (David) Harmon and the late Patricia (James) Budzinski; cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday (TODAY) from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive (near Harlem Road) where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park, Amherst. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dear Jeanne and family so very sorry for the loss of your dad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Lori Bumbaco and family
Lori Bumbaco
September 7, 2021
I AM SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR FATHER AND MY UNCLE. I AM UNABLE TO ATTEND THE SERVICES TODAY I HAVE A DOCTORS APPOINTMENT LATER THIS AFTERNOON. MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL. CAROLE
CAROLE WEIGEL
Family
September 7, 2021
SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR FATHER AND MY UNCLE ROY SORRY I CAN'T MAKE IT TO THE SERVICES I AM ON OXYGEN 7/24 AND I HAVE A DOCTORS APPOINT TODAY AT 3:30 YOU ALL ARE IN MY PRAYERS.
CAROLE WEIGEL
Family
September 7, 2021
May he rest in peace. The family is remembered in prayer
Sister Judith Beiswanger
September 7, 2021
