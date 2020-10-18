HOLTZ - Roy K.
May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Sally L. (nee Fix) Holtz; devoted father of Richard Holtz and Lisa (Neil) Goehring; step-father of Kathleene (James) Davies; loving grandfather of Tylor (Fiancée Felicia Weibert), Mitchell, Bradley and Ryan; step-grandfather of Amanda Kaitlin and James; dear brother of Arthur (Virginia) Holtz, Richard (Marlene) Holtz and the late Carl (Shirley), Robert and James Holtz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., on Friday, October 23rd, from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, October 24th, at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Due to capacity requirements we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.