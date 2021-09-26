MINGS - Roy F.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Cheryl L. (nee Dadswell); devoted father of Justin (Cathy Gee) Fleischmann, Michael (Brittany) Fleischmann and Amy (David Streyker) Mings; adored grandfather of Liv Fleischmann; grand-dog father of Beatrice, Aggi and Zoey; loving son of the late Roy and Mildred "Daisy" Mings, dear brother of the late Joan (late Joe) Urbanczyk and the late Nina (David) Smith. Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBADRO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Flowers politely declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.