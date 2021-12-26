WEIGLEIN - Roy T.
December 18, 2021; beloved husband of Carole (nee Montgomery) Weiglein; dearest father of Dawn (Ken) Walleshauser and Robert (Michelle) Weiglein; devoted grandfather to Benjamin and Jillian Walleshauser, Elizabeth and Maxwell Weiglein; dear brother of Joyce (Paul) Leone, Colleen (Fred) Myers and the late Diane, Donald, Roger (Survived by Linda), and Richard (Arlene) Weiglein; also survived by his sister-in-law Janice (Dennis) Gawlak and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral services held privately. If so desired, donations in Roy's memory may be made to John R. Oishei Hospital Foundation, 726 Exchange Street, Buffalo, NY 14210. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.