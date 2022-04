BOLTON - Ruby LeeOf Buffalo, entered into rest peacefully January 5, 2022. Relatives and friends may visit the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delevan Ave., Buffalo, NY, Thursday, January 13, from 10 - 11 AM with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com