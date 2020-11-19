WIGGINS - Ruby M.

November 13, 2020. Former We Care Transportation Driver. Beloved wife of Arnold D. Wiggins, Sr.; cherished mother of Arnold Jr., Derek T. Wiggins, Carlos G. Wiggins, Veronica S. Wiggins-Owens and the late Frank L. Pointer. Ruby was a proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother; also survived by many other family and friends. The family invites friends to a Walk Through Visitation at 11 AM, followed by a Celebration of Ruby's Life, at 12 Noon, at Young's Tabernacle, 623 Best St. Due to NYS Regulations, social distancing and face masks are required at all times. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.