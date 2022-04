MOORE, Rudolph -

3/13/58 - 5/20/20. My days are so lonely without the sound of your laugh comforting my ears. My heart cries out day and night longing for you. My 'whole' is no longer. For 40 years you have been my everything, my love, my man. I thank GOD every day for sharing you and ask that you rest peacefully until we ascend to Heaven together. I miss you more than words can express.

Happy Birthday,

Tanya







