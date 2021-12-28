Menu
Rudy Edward DENMEADE
Denmeade - Rudy Edward
Passed with his family at his side December 25, 2021. Beloved son of Charles F. Denmeade and Diane Enser
(Denmeade), and step-son to the late Kenneth Enser; cherished grandson of Florence and the late Edward Weiss, and step-grandson of Jerome Roza; loving brother to Tonya (James) Unger,
Ellen (Christopher Bauer) Denmeade, A. (Bethany George) Denmeade, and Alicia (Philip) Laskey; adored uncle to Jacob Macchioni and Kayla Bauer, Lucas and Logan Unger, Emery George, Nolan and Hadley Denmeade, and Sadie and Ava Laskey; "like a second son" to Pearl Johnson, his loving caregiver of 20 plus years. Friends may visit Thursday, December 30th, from 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rudy's name may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or a charity of choice close to your heart. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
LaRenz Pickens
December 29, 2021
