Russel S. CAPIZZI
CAPIZZI - Russell S.
December 24, 2021; age 88. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Philomenia "Phyllis" (nee Montemarano) Capizzi; devoted father of Maria (late Fred) Korhummel, Salvatore Capizzi, Russell (Gina) Capizzi and Phyllis (Rich) Dworak; loving popsie of Fred (Stephanie) Korhummel, Salvatore, Julianna, Nicoletta Capizzi, Dominique (Tim) Koch, Nicholas (Karli) Capizzi, Thomas and Tyler Dworak; great-grandfather of Milania and Kash; dear brother of Joyce Madonia; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM, from St. Stephen R.C. Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WNY Heroes. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen R.C. Church
2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY
Sending our deepest condolences to your family during this difficult time. My cousin Russie will be missed. Love Joe Mazzara
Joseph Mazzara
Family
December 30, 2021
