CAPIZZI - Russell S.December 24, 2021; age 88. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Philomenia "Phyllis" (nee Montemarano) Capizzi; devoted father of Maria (late Fred) Korhummel, Salvatore Capizzi, Russell (Gina) Capizzi and Phyllis (Rich) Dworak; loving popsie of Fred (Stephanie) Korhummel, Salvatore, Julianna, Nicoletta Capizzi, Dominique (Tim) Koch, Nicholas (Karli) Capizzi, Thomas and Tyler Dworak; great-grandfather of Milania and Kash; dear brother of Joyce Madonia; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM, from St. Stephen R.C. Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WNY Heroes. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com