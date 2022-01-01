BARONE - Russell A.
December 28, 2021, age 96. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Marie A. (nee Gangi) Barone; loving father of Robert A. (Jackie) Barone, Karen (Scott) Kozlowski and Michael (Yvette) Barone; cherished grandfather of Jillian (Bryan), Jaime (Joshua), Melissa (Houston), Candace (Christopher), Ashley (Justin), Tiffany (fiance Enrique) and Michael; adored great-grandfather of Alexa, Samantha, Shayne, Ronan, Colton and Dash; caring brother of the late Frank (late Agnes), Sam (late Rose), Fay, Sara (late Shea) Gieoli, Josephine (late Cosimo) LaDuca, and Robert (late Marlene) Barone; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 5-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence . A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.