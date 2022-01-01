Menu
Russell A. BARONE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
BARONE - Russell A.
December 28, 2021, age 96. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Marie A. (nee Gangi) Barone; loving father of Robert A. (Jackie) Barone, Karen (Scott) Kozlowski and Michael (Yvette) Barone; cherished grandfather of Jillian (Bryan), Jaime (Joshua), Melissa (Houston), Candace (Christopher), Ashley (Justin), Tiffany (fiance Enrique) and Michael; adored great-grandfather of Alexa, Samantha, Shayne, Ronan, Colton and Dash; caring brother of the late Frank (late Agnes), Sam (late Rose), Fay, Sara (late Shea) Gieoli, Josephine (late Cosimo) LaDuca, and Robert (late Marlene) Barone; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 5-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence . A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Penny Bellanca Janus
Family
January 1, 2022
Bob,Karen and Mike, Sorry to read about your father. Dale Fryling
Dale fryling
January 1, 2022
