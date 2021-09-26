CARUSO - Russell F.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 14, 2021. Devoted father of Lisa (Joe) Merulla, Charlene, Rachel, and Russell Caruso, Jr; cherished grandfather to several grandchildren; loving son of Filip (Nancy) Caruso and the late Charlene (Joseph) (nee Crosswhite) Geraci; dear brother of Victoria (Chuck) Bonham, Angela, Isabelle, Filip (Dana) Jr., Christopher (Pamela) and Jonathan (Alyssa) Caruso; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. Inurnment at Lancaster Rural Cemetery, 70 Cemetery Rd., Lancaster on Friday, October 1st at 3 o'clock. Arrangement by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Memories and online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.