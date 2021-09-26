Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell F. CARUSO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CARUSO - Russell F.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 14, 2021. Devoted father of Lisa (Joe) Merulla, Charlene, Rachel, and Russell Caruso, Jr; cherished grandfather to several grandchildren; loving son of Filip (Nancy) Caruso and the late Charlene (Joseph) (nee Crosswhite) Geraci; dear brother of Victoria (Chuck) Bonham, Angela, Isabelle, Filip (Dana) Jr., Christopher (Pamela) and Jonathan (Alyssa) Caruso; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. Inurnment at Lancaster Rural Cemetery, 70 Cemetery Rd., Lancaster on Friday, October 1st at 3 o'clock. Arrangement by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Memories and online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Inurnment
3:00p.m.
Lancaster Rural Cemetery
70 Cemetery Rd, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deepest condolences to the Caruso Family. God Bless all of you.
Diane Maggio
September 27, 2021
We just want to offer a formal condolence to the family. We are especially thinking of you, Phil. We know the Lord is our strength and shield and He will be with you through any difficult days ahead. We love you and Nancy!
Jack & Bev
Family
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results