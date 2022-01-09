Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell R. GALBO Jr.
GALBO - Russell R., Jr.
January 5, 2022; of Grand Island. Husband of Jackie (nee Williams) Galbo. Father of Jennifer A. Galbo. Grandfather of Nicholas, Daniel and Alexander Przybylski. Brother of Deborah (Michael) Klodzinski and the late Mary (the late Frank) Sturniolo and JoAnn (the late Anthony) Sturniolo. Son of the late Loretta and Russell R. Galbo, Sr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Share online condolences at: www.kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jacqueline So sorry to hear this. I hearts and prayers go out to you and your family! Debbie and Katrina
Debbie Sawma and Katrina O'Sullivan
January 22, 2022
Jacqueline I am so sorry to hear. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family! Debbie and Katrina
Debbie Sawma
January 22, 2022
So sorry to see this Worked with Russ at TAD. Always a gentleman May his memory always be for a blessing
Joyce Berg
Work
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results