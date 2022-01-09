GALBO - Russell R., Jr.
January 5, 2022; of Grand Island. Husband of Jackie (nee Williams) Galbo. Father of Jennifer A. Galbo. Grandfather of Nicholas, Daniel and Alexander Przybylski. Brother of Deborah (Michael) Klodzinski and the late Mary (the late Frank) Sturniolo and JoAnn (the late Anthony) Sturniolo. Son of the late Loretta and Russell R. Galbo, Sr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Share online condolences at: www.kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.