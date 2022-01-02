I´ve known Russ and your entire family for 46 years from when I moved from CT to Buffalo, NY when I was 4 years old, and going through kindergarten-college with Chris (who was my Best Man). You´re all such a great and close family in large part due to amazing parents like Ruth & Russ. I moved back to CT after college where I still reside, but stay in close contact with Chris. You Hilmey´s are all the type of people who make lifelong friends. That says a lot about who you are, and who Ruth & Russ raised you to be. Rest easy Russ....you did an amazing job as a husband, father, grandfather, etc. See you all at the services. Love, thoughts and prayers. Don Peterson & The Peterson Family

