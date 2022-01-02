Menu
Russell HILMEY
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
HILMEY - Russell
December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of 53 years to Ruth (nee Winter) Hilmey; loving father of Peter (Terri) Hilmey, Chris (Michele) Hilmey, Rose (Tom) Brophy, David (Tammy) Hilmey; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Friends and family may call Monday, from 4-7 PM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church or St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church. Facial covering protocol and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rose, I was very sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Please give your Mom a hug from me and tell her how sorry I am.
Cheryl Lodyga Malinowski
January 6, 2022
Dave, please know that we are thinking about you and your family and express our condolences. George George
George B Swindoll
January 4, 2022
Dave, I am so sorry to hear of your dear father´s passing. Please convey my deepest sympathy to your mother, and other family members. If we can be of any help during this difficult time, please reach out.
Dr. Allison L Hayes
Friend
January 4, 2022
Dave, my deepest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your dad. I'm touched by the comments here, all referencing a wonderful man and special family. Peace to you all. TD
Tom Donahue
January 4, 2022
Dear Mrs. Hilmey, Peter, Chris, Rose and David, My deepest and sincerest condolences for your loss. Russ - what an amazing man. I was so honored to have known him. God bless the wonderful Hilmey family. Jer-bear
Jerry Suffoletta
January 4, 2022
My sympathy in your loss, Ruth and Family. You will be remembered in my prayers. Kathleen
Kathleen Sullivan
January 3, 2022
Rose, So sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. My sincere condolences to you and your family. With sympathy, Gina Tayler
Gina Tayler
January 3, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Over the many years I have worked with Russ it was always with a pleasant smile, he'll be missed.
Jerome J Czaster
January 3, 2022
Sharon Godfrey
January 3, 2022
I´ve known Russ and your entire family for 46 years from when I moved from CT to Buffalo, NY when I was 4 years old, and going through kindergarten-college with Chris (who was my Best Man). You´re all such a great and close family in large part due to amazing parents like Ruth & Russ. I moved back to CT after college where I still reside, but stay in close contact with Chris. You Hilmey´s are all the type of people who make lifelong friends. That says a lot about who you are, and who Ruth & Russ raised you to be. Rest easy Russ....you did an amazing job as a husband, father, grandfather, etc. See you all at the services. Love, thoughts and prayers. Don Peterson & The Peterson Family
Don Peterson (Jr) & The Peterson Family
Friend
January 3, 2022
Dear Ruth, Peter, Chris, Rose and David and family, All of us here in North Carolina were sadden by the loss of your dear husband and beloved father. We are sending our deepest sympathy, condolences, love and peace. Love, Joann, Mike and Missy
Joann Serge and The Dunphy Family
January 3, 2022
So sorry for your loss Rose. You and your family are in out prayers.
Patrick Ostrowski
January 3, 2022
Uncle Russ was an amazing man. Sending love to his whole family <3
Graydon Hilmey
Family
January 2, 2022
Dearest Ruth, Your Russ was a gem among men. We always loved seeing his smiling face sitting next to you at mass. God Bless you and keep your memories of him vivid always! Betty & Steve
Betty J Tryjankowski
Other
January 2, 2022
There is a new star in Heaven who will be watching over all of you .....sending my love and prayers
Harriett Bulger
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with your dad and your mom during the old INS days. They were so nice! That´s when there were two Hilmey´s working for immigration (that´s a shout out to you Chris!). Also so fun running into Rose and your dad at some Buffalo Bulls games in recent years. Take care and god bless. Love, Kathy and Winston
Winston and Kathy Barrus
Work
January 2, 2022
