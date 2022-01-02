HILMEY - Russell
December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of 53 years to Ruth (nee Winter) Hilmey; loving father of Peter (Terri) Hilmey, Chris (Michele) Hilmey, Rose (Tom) Brophy, David (Tammy) Hilmey; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Friends and family may call Monday, from 4-7 PM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church or St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church. Facial covering protocol and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.