Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on January 8, 1952, the son of the late Russell J. and Marie (Niclo) Valenti Sr. Mr. Valenti served with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of UAW for over 30 years at the Tonawanda Engine Plant; after his retirement he began working at Highway Nursery for over the last 10 years. Mr. Valenti was an active member and a eucharist minister at Immaculate Conception Church. He was an avid sportsman and builder. Mr. Valenti is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara [Moynihan] Valenti; a son Michael (Shelli) Valenti; a daughter Kristin Valenti; five grandchildren Destanee (Ron), Anthony, Nicholas, Joseph and Daniel; two great-grandchildren Ethan and Mya; a brother Mark (Kim) Valenti; two sisters Patricia Ann Valenti and Dawn Marie Kwasniak; also many nieces and nephews. His family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY, with the Rev. James R. Bastian officiating, followed by Military Honors. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
