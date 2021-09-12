KRULL - Russell J. "Russ"

June 10, 2021, age 73. Of Lago Vista, TX, previously of Varysburg, NY. Predeceased by wife Cheryl, parents Elwood and Gertrude (Lange) Krull and brother Jerry. Survived by brother Curtis (Barbara) Krull, sister Sherrie (John) Coleman, nephew Jason (Courtney) Krull, niece Sarah (Steven) Sheaks, nephew John Coleman IV (Tori), great-nieces Addysen, Natalie, Olive and Isla, and beloved dog Buddy, also many cherished friends, especially Roy, Ed, Tim, Mike and Brenda, in-laws Michele and Ken Darnley, niece Katie and nephew Bob. He will be remembered for his love of travel, hunting, his business accomplishments, and his Corvette. A Memorial Celebration of Russ' Life will be held September 16th, at the Roycroft Inn.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.