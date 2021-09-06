Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell T. MESI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MESI - Russell T.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on September 3, 2021. Loving husband of Sharon (nee Graham) Mesi, devoted father of Anthony (Marisa) and Dean (Tina) Mesi; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Emma, Maxwell, Marissa, Angelina, Isabella, and Russell Mesi; loving son of the late Anthony and Mary Mesi; dear brother of Sylvester (late Beverly) and late Salvatore Mesi; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. Russell was a teacher in the Williamsville School District for 34 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Russell's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours
1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sharon..I was so saddened to learn of Russ´ passing. You have my deepest condolences and along with your family are in my prayers.
Patti Pearce Schmitt
September 10, 2021
Sharon, I am so sorry to hear of your husband´s passing!
Linda Burnside
September 7, 2021
SHARON AND FAMILY SO SAD TO HEAR OF RUSSELL'S PASSING.
KAY DENZ
September 6, 2021
Grade and high school friends, Russ had the best laugh
James Hamilton
Friend
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results