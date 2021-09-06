MESI - Russell T.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on September 3, 2021. Loving husband of Sharon (nee Graham) Mesi, devoted father of Anthony (Marisa) and Dean (Tina) Mesi; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Emma, Maxwell, Marissa, Angelina, Isabella, and Russell Mesi; loving son of the late Anthony and Mary Mesi; dear brother of Sylvester (late Beverly) and late Salvatore Mesi; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. Russell was a teacher in the Williamsville School District for 34 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Russell's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.