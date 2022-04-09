RIEMAN - Russell John, Jr.

Passed away on March 30, 2022. Formerly of West Seneca, beloved husband of Melissa P. Rieman (Preston); loving father of Russell John Rieman, III, and Riley P. Rieman; son of Shirley A. Rieman and the late Russell John Rieman. Also survived by siblings Mary Rieman (the late Kenneth Newsom), Catherine Jenner (Gary), Barbara Rieman (Barbara Schaus), Margaret Flynn (Robert), Richard Rieman (Leslie), the precious Rose Marie Rieman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.







Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.