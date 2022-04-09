Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell John RIEMAN Jr.
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 9 2022
Send Flowers
RIEMAN - Russell John, Jr.
Passed away on March 30, 2022. Formerly of West Seneca, beloved husband of Melissa P. Rieman (Preston); loving father of Russell John Rieman, III, and Riley P. Rieman; son of Shirley A. Rieman and the late Russell John Rieman. Also survived by siblings Mary Rieman (the late Kenneth Newsom), Catherine Jenner (Gary), Barbara Rieman (Barbara Schaus), Margaret Flynn (Robert), Richard Rieman (Leslie), the precious Rose Marie Rieman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
Dallas, TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.