Russell T. IPPOLITO
IPPOLITO - Russell T.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine (nee Lynch) Ippolito; devoted father of Anthony (Nancy), Lori, Russell Jr. (Jeanette) and Joseph (Jackie) Ippolito; cherished grandfather of Sarah (A.J.), Thomas (Tara), Jane (William), Joseph, Michael, Grace, Russell, Chloe, Olivia and Joseph; great-grandfather of Bridget; loving son of the late Anthony and Anna Ippolito; dear brother of the late Anthony, Carol, Joseph and Annette; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, from 4-8 PM, at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., where prayers will be held Saturday morning, at 10 o'clock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Vianney Church, at 11 o'clock. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Ippolito was a US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
Oct
29
Entombment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Oct
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Oct
31
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Tony, Lori, Russ, Joe and the extended Ippolito family. Your dad was the kindest person and always had a smile. I have such wonderful memories of growing up with all of you on Cumberland.
Maureen (Downs) Haugeto
October 30, 2020
My heart goes out to all of the Ippilito family that we were so close with many years ago. Your father was one of the kindest, calmest man I knew. Many happy memories there on Cumberland St. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Would attend the service but unfortunately I am still in Crystal Beach. You will all be in my thoughts at this difficult time.
Mary Ann Downs-Strath
October 29, 2020