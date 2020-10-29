IPPOLITO - Russell T.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine (nee Lynch) Ippolito; devoted father of Anthony (Nancy), Lori, Russell Jr. (Jeanette) and Joseph (Jackie) Ippolito; cherished grandfather of Sarah (A.J.), Thomas (Tara), Jane (William), Joseph, Michael, Grace, Russell, Chloe, Olivia and Joseph; great-grandfather of Bridget; loving son of the late Anthony and Anna Ippolito; dear brother of the late Anthony, Carol, Joseph and Annette; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, from 4-8 PM, at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., where prayers will be held Saturday morning, at 10 o'clock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Vianney Church, at 11 o'clock. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Ippolito was a US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.