McClure - Ruth A.
(nee Stoffel)
September 2, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Charles E.; dear mother of Patricia (James) Smith, Jean Ruth (Roy) Manno, Rose (late Jonathan) Chambron, Susan (John) Snyder, Charles (Rebecca) McClure, James (Tina) McClure, David McClure (Lisa Hoffman) and Teresa (Dennis) Rozewicz; sister of the late Robert (late Betty) Stoffel and Joan (late Warren) Muck; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 10:00 AM, at St. John XXIII Parish, Harlem Rd., at Arcade St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family will be present at church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment in Union Cemetery. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.