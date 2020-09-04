Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth A. McClure
McClure - Ruth A.
(nee Stoffel)
September 2, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Charles E.; dear mother of Patricia (James) Smith, Jean Ruth (Roy) Manno, Rose (late Jonathan) Chambron, Susan (John) Snyder, Charles (Rebecca) McClure, James (Tina) McClure, David McClure (Lisa Hoffman) and Teresa (Dennis) Rozewicz; sister of the late Robert (late Betty) Stoffel and Joan (late Warren) Muck; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 10:00 AM, at St. John XXIII Parish, Harlem Rd., at Arcade St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family will be present at church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment in Union Cemetery. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.