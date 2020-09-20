BARRETT - Ruth (nee Hahn)
August 31, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Charles Barrett. Loving mother of John (Glori) Barrett, Patricia (Michael) Morris and David (Elaine) Barrett; grandmother to Aaron, Brian, Kellie, Kasey, Rachel, David, Karra and Leah; great-grandmother to Bradley, Barrett, Donovan and Broderick; sister of the late Loren and John "Jack" Hahn. Ruth was a proud lifelong Hamburg resident and was passionate about community service. Most notably, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels for more than 45 years. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. A private family Memorial will be held at Prospect Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Hamburg.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.