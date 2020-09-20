Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth BARRETT
DIED
August 31, 2020
BARRETT - Ruth (nee Hahn)
August 31, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Charles Barrett. Loving mother of John (Glori) Barrett, Patricia (Michael) Morris and David (Elaine) Barrett; grandmother to Aaron, Brian, Kellie, Kasey, Rachel, David, Karra and Leah; great-grandmother to Bradley, Barrett, Donovan and Broderick; sister of the late Loren and John "Jack" Hahn. Ruth was a proud lifelong Hamburg resident and was passionate about community service. Most notably, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels for more than 45 years. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. A private family Memorial will be held at Prospect Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Hamburg.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Mrs. Barrett was like a second mom to me for many years. I was a friend of Jack’s ( son ) Since kindergarten and visited with her a few months ago. She remained a wonderful woman who enjoyed life and we had laughs about things that we shared through the years. Her commitment to her family and meals on wheels was undeniable when we spoke. I am so glad we had that time. She had invited me to come over for coffee when I would see her out for dinner or lunch. I am so glad I took her up on it. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family especially Jack. God bless.
Kim Dennis
Friend
September 17, 2020
I wanted to express my sympathy to you on behalf of my mom, Dorothy Tocin, a fellow Meals on Wheels volunteer and a friend of Ruth's, who passed away last year at the age of 90. She often spoke fondly of Ruth and they went to lunch together after doing Meals on Wheels on Wednesdays. A couple years ago Spectrum News did a feature on my mom's volunteerism for Meals on Wheels but she thought it should be about Ruth. Ruth said no way! - but my mom made sure they mentioned her and showed her in the feature. I had the pleasure of meeting Ruth that day and spoke to her on the phone several times while my mom was ill. I'd like to think they're having a fine reunion. May God give you comfort, strength, and wisdom at this difficult time. It's hard losing your mother/grandma. May you find peace in happy memories.
Laura H
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020