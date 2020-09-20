I wanted to express my sympathy to you on behalf of my mom, Dorothy Tocin, a fellow Meals on Wheels volunteer and a friend of Ruth's, who passed away last year at the age of 90. She often spoke fondly of Ruth and they went to lunch together after doing Meals on Wheels on Wednesdays. A couple years ago Spectrum News did a feature on my mom's volunteerism for Meals on Wheels but she thought it should be about Ruth. Ruth said no way! - but my mom made sure they mentioned her and showed her in the feature. I had the pleasure of meeting Ruth that day and spoke to her on the phone several times while my mom was ill. I'd like to think they're having a fine reunion. May God give you comfort, strength, and wisdom at this difficult time. It's hard losing your mother/grandma. May you find peace in happy memories.

Laura H Acquaintance September 13, 2020