Ruth M. BATES
BATES - Ruth M. (nee Osinski)
June 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Fred H. Bates; loving mother of Kathleen Dillon and the late Bruce Bates; dear grandmother of Melinda and Matthew Dillon; sister of Thomas (Francine) Osinski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068 at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at roswellpark.org in Ruth's memory. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1700 N. French Rd, Getzville, NY
