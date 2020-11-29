Menu
Ruth C. Jones
1940 - 2020
Jones - Ruth C.
Age 80, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, in her home after a battle with breast cancer. Ms. Jones was born April 10, 1940 in Olean, NY to Mr. Roland Carr and Ms. Pearl French. In 1964 she married the late Robert D. Jones. She relocated in 1973 to West Seneca, NY, and then again in 1998 to SC. Ms. Jones is survived by her sons, Jeffrey M. Jones of Anderson, SC, and Timothy R. Jones of Simpsonville, SC; and her grandsons, Bryce, Zach, and Alex. BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Per Ms. Jones' wishes, no remembrance will be held. In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the cancer charity of your choice is acceptable. Please utilize the online register at www.BarrPrice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
