CHATMON - Ruth O. (nee Parker)
Entered into rest eternal August 31, 2021. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at Promised Land Baptist Church, 225 High St., Buffalo, NY, where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences with the family online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.