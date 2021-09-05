Menu
Ruth O. CHATMON
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
CHATMON - Ruth O. (nee Parker)
Entered into rest eternal August 31, 2021. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at Promised Land Baptist Church, 225 High St., Buffalo, NY, where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences with the family online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Promised Land Baptist Church
225 High St., Buffalo, NY
Sep
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Promised Land Baptist Church
225 High St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
