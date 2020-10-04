Menu
Ruth D. RADOS
RADOS - Ruth D.
September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rados; devoted mother of Pamela Hall, Kenneth and Paul Rados; dear sister of Barbara (Gail) Hodge and the late Dorothy Sower and Christine Weiser. Also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 73 Adams St., Tonawanda, NY 14150 Thursday, October 8th, at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
