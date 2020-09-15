GEORGER - Ruth Dolores
(nee Szpakowski)
September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Girard "Jim" Georger; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Jill) Georger and the late David (Judith) Georger; loving grandmother of Brian (Kate), Jonathan (Caitlin), Aaron (Azaria), Brie, Mary (Michael), Summer and Mackenzie; step-grandmother of Michael (Lauren) Gelz and Anthony (Lacey) Gelz; great-grandmother of Layton, Kelton, Benjamin, Mia, Ariella, Kora and Micah; dear sister of the late Joan Haker. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main and Harris Hill). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society of WNY. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.