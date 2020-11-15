McGEE - Ruth E. (nee Trnka)
Of Grand Island, NY, November 13, 2020. Dearest mother of Christopher W. McGee (Glomarie Vega), Patricia E. (Michael) Rafferty and the late Joseph A. (Cheryl) McGee; grandmother of Sean Rafferty, Breanne (John) Allen and Kate McGee; great-grandmother of Emory Ruth Allen; daughter of the late George C. and Louise (Lenz) Trnka; sister of the late Barbara (Kenneth) Wheeler, Kenneth and Jack (Lois) Trnka; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.