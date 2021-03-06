GLEASON - Ruth Kathleen
(nee Kester)
Of Sanborn, New York, passed away on February 26, 2021. Born in New Albany, PA on August 19, 1930, she was the daughter of Edward and Leola (Van Orman) Kester. She lived a life full of love and had many adventures from coast to coast with her family. She was 90 years old but 16 at heart.She married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Reid Gleason Sr. and for 66 years they shared that love with us all, Dick preceded her to eternity in 2018. She is survived by her children Richard "Dick" Reid Gleason Jr., Jamie, Randy Lee Gleason; Karen, Mark Alan Gleason; Colleen, Laurie Kathleen; John Bartolomeo, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, siblings Sarah (John) Ellison and David (Janet) Kester. She was the sister of the late John "Jack" (late Fern) Kester, Mary (late James) Sullivan. A Memorial Service at the Cambria Congregational Church, 4045 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport, NY will be held at a later date in the spring. Memorials in her name, may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY., http://give.roswellpark.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.