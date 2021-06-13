Menu
Ruth E. GORNEY
FUNERAL HOME
Michael E Brown Funeral Services Llc
2333 Fenner Rd
Cazenovia, NY
GORNEY - Ruth E.
February 5, 2021. Age 92, of Manlius, NY, formerly of Orchard Park, NY, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton with her grandchildren, April and David by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Private interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth Gorney may be made to the Community Memorial Foundation, 150 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. Please share condolences online at www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church
3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Michael E Brown Funeral Services Llc
