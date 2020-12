GRAEBER - Ruth (nee Boehler)

Age 92, entered into rest on November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to Edward C. Graeber; loving mother of Diane (David) Hare; loving grandmother of Paul Hare and Christie (Joshua) Rollain; sister of the late Margaret Boehler, Charles Boehler, and Catherine Brodfuehrer. Donor to the Anatomical gift program at UB Medical School. Private services.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.