HACKER - Ruth Bernice
Age 95, of North Tonawanda, passed away on March 21, 2022. Ruth was employed by Cramer Industrial Supplies in North Tonawanda for over 20 years. She volunteered at DeGraff Hospital in the gift shop for many years. Ruth was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was involved in several church activities. Ruth loved to travel, spending many winters in Phoenix, Arizona. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Waldemar and Alice Hacker, brother John William Hacker, niece Lisa Smith, and nephew John Stephen Hacker. She is survived by her niece, Laura Sikora, grand-niece, Christen Sikora and grand-nephew, Matthew Smith. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, April 23rd, at 10 AM from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.