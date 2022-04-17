Menu
Ruth V. HORRIGAN
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
HORRIGAN - Ruth V.
(nee Seidler)
April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Walter Horrigan; dearest mother of Daniel (Donna), Sharon (Joseph) Robida, Glenn (Linda) Horrigan; loving grandmother of Kimberly Salerno, Glenn II (Mariana) Horrigan, Laurie Horrigan and Carolyn (Aaron) Hartnett; great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Robert Seidler. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
