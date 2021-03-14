HOWE - Ruth F. (nee Friedrich) March 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Howe; loving mother of James (Diane) and John Howe; grandmother of Benjamin Paluch; sister of the late Hubert "Fritz" (Jean) Friedrich; aunt of Marjorie (late Peter) Ostroushko and Robert (Michelle) Friedrich. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
I'm so sorry I never had the gift & privilege to know you properly. I am thankful for the time we spoke a long time ago, you were sweeter than the day is long...I know I'll see you in heavrn... a dream come true....