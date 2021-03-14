Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth F. HOWE
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
HOWE - Ruth F. (nee Friedrich)
March 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Howe; loving mother of James (Diane) and John Howe; grandmother of Benjamin Paluch; sister of the late Hubert "Fritz" (Jean) Friedrich; aunt of Marjorie (late Peter) Ostroushko and Robert (Michelle) Friedrich. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry I never had the gift & privilege to know you properly. I am thankful for the time we spoke a long time ago, you were sweeter than the day is long...I know I'll see you in heavrn... a dream come true....
Enkelin
March 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results