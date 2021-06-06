HUPPUCH - Ruth E.

Of Orchard Park, died March 2, 2020, age 97. Daughter of the late Charles and Caroline (nee Adams) Huppuch born April 11, 1922; predeceased by siblings Edwin, Matthias, Clarence, Carl, Irene and Margaret Roth; survived by nieces and nephews and many friends. Ruth taught Social Studies in the Orchard Park School System for over 47 years. She was a 25 year member of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society. Ruth traveled throughout the U.S., Europe, South Africa and Japan to enhance her Social Studies skills. She was an avid Bridge player and a talented gardener. Ruth donated her remains to the UB Medical School. A Memorial Service will be held in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY, on June 12th, at 11AM. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ruth E. Huppuch Scholarship at Orchard Park Central School, 2240 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY, or to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Arrangements by the F.E BROWN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Orchard Park, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.