Ruth M. JOHNSTON
JOHNSTON - Ruth M. (nee Janis)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 7, 2021; beloved wife of the late Nelson; daughter of the late Stephen and the late Margaret Janis; sister of the late Marie (late Albert) James, late Eugene (late Delphine) Janis and the late James (Evelyn) Janis; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of The Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 9:30. No prior visitations. Ruth served in the WAVES from 1942 - 1946. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of The Assumption RC Church
Lancaster, NY
I am so sorry for your families lose. She was a wonderful person. Always enjoyed seeing her at our WAVES meetings. So much history she shared. May God Bless . RIP
Nannette Bateau
February 17, 2022
I will always remember the hours we spent singing together. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Ellen Wlodarczyk
December 12, 2021
RIP Ruth. I´ll always remember our years singing together in the OLV Choir fondly. God Bless You!
Mary Hageman
December 12, 2021
For many years, Ruth was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Basilica choir. Her loyalty, dedication and sharing of her talents were greatly appreciated. She was a good friend to many of us and we will be praying that she rest in peace.
David Nease, retired organist and choirmaster
David Nease
December 12, 2021
