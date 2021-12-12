JOHNSTON - Ruth M. (nee Janis)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 7, 2021; beloved wife of the late Nelson; daughter of the late Stephen and the late Margaret Janis; sister of the late Marie (late Albert) James, late Eugene (late Delphine) Janis and the late James (Evelyn) Janis; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of The Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 9:30. No prior visitations. Ruth served in the WAVES from 1942 - 1946. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.