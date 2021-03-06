JOSEPH - Ruth M. (nee Sears)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Joseph, Sr.; dearest mother of Raymond V. Jr. (Patricia), David (Georgianna), Thomas (Michele), Paul and Michael (Michael Groff) Joseph; cherished grandmother of Nancy (Rick) Nowak, Karen (Brad) Salmon, Carolyn (Tony) Bouquot, Linda (Dr. James) Coppola, Paul Joseph, Jr. and Jill (Mike) Gregory; also survived by 15 great-grandchildren; sister of Joanne (late Harold) Duncan; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 10:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Teresa's Church, at 11 AM. Friends invited. COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home and church at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.