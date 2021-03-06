Menu
Ruth M. JOSEPH
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
JOSEPH - Ruth M. (nee Sears)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Joseph, Sr.; dearest mother of Raymond V. Jr. (Patricia), David (Georgianna), Thomas (Michele), Paul and Michael (Michael Groff) Joseph; cherished grandmother of Nancy (Rick) Nowak, Karen (Brad) Salmon, Carolyn (Tony) Bouquot, Linda (Dr. James) Coppola, Paul Joseph, Jr. and Jill (Mike) Gregory; also survived by 15 great-grandchildren; sister of Joanne (late Harold) Duncan; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 10:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Teresa's Church, at 11 AM. Friends invited. COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home and church at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Mar
8
Prayer Service
10:15a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and family, Very sorry to hear of your moms passing. I loved talking with her when she was outside waiting for her friends to pick her up. Sending prayers to your family.
Kate & Ray Krug
March 7, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to the family of cousin Ruth from a relative in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
Dr E Harvey Jewell and Mary Jewell
March 6, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Joseph family
Barb and Kev Lillis
March 6, 2021
